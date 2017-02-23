“History Night” at Packers Hall of Fame

With close to 100 years of history, the Green Bay Packers are arguably the NFL’s most storied franchise.

The Packers are also one of just a few teams with their own hall of fame.

Now fans can take part in a new program at the Packers Hall of Fame, involving a history lesson about all things green and gold.

The Packers are billing it as “History Night” at the Hall of Fame.

“Unique stories that maybe we can’t necessarily tell in a display, or even unique artifacts that don’t get shown in the Hall of Fame because we have over 80,000 artifacts and we obviously can’t show them all,” says Packers Curator Brent Hensel.

History Night will be held on the last Tuesday of each month through May, and then resume again in the fall.

The first one next Tuesday will examine the evolution of Packers uniforms over the years, and include guest speakers and rare alternate jerseys from decades ago.

“For example, in the late 30’s navy blue and gold were the colors, but there were a lot of teams that also wore nave blue so they actually had an alternate white jersey so you could tell the two teams apart,” says Hensel.

Other topics this spring will include the evolution of the helmet, the most unique artifacts in the Hall of Fame’s collection, and a look at one of the most extensive fan collections ever received.

With close to a century of football played in Green Bay, Hensel says there’s no shortage of historical topics and artifacts to explore.

“There’s a lot of areas that we can go into and talk about,” says Hensel.

Each History Night at lambeau Field will begin at 6pm.

Regular Hall of Fame admission rates apply to guests attending, and the Packers say space is limited inside the Hall of Fame theater to around 50 people.