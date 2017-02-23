Judge dismisses some claims in lawsuit against former Manitowoc doctor

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – A Manitowoc County judge dismissed a portion of a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against Dr. Charles Szyman and Holy Family Memorial.

A two-year-long investigation found the former Manitowoc doctor over-prescribed painkillers to patients, possibly resulting in some patients’ deaths.

Szyman is currently facing 19 federal drug charges. His trial is set to begin in May.

Because of those charges, the attorney for the victims’ families believes some criminal conspiracy was going on behind closed doors.

Szyman no longer works for Holy Family. He was fired fairly quickly after the allegations were made back in 2015.

The families of Szyman’s patients allege the doctor knew what was happening all along and so did the hospital but they did nothing to stop it, resulting in civil racketeering and civil conspiracy.

“We are saying because everybody knew about it from top to bottom. This isn’t just a medical malpractice claim, that he just didn’t blow it with regard to what he was prescribing. We asserted that there was an extreme monetary benefit for what they were doing,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Timothy Knurr, said.

Thursday afternoon, a judge dismissed the allegations, saying there’s not enough evidence to suggest that took place.

Knurr says he plans to appeal the decision.