Jury to hear testimony in Milwaukee County inmate death

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Prosecutors investigating the death of an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail last year say they’ll convene a six-person jury to hear testimony and decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

The process announced Wednesday is called an “inquest” and requires a unanimous verdict on whether charges should be filed, but prosecutors are not required to follow jurors’ guidance.

The case concerns 38-year-old Terrill Thomas, who died in his cell of dehydration.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2lOXSy9 ) the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office declined to say what factors led to its decision for an inquest, which will be a public proceeding.

Thomas was one of three inmates who died at the Milwaukee County Jail last year. An inmate’s baby also died at the jail. The sheriff’s office is being sued for that death.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

