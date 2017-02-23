Local police get rare crisis hostage negotiation training

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – SWAT teams are often called out to the most stressful and dangerous situations.

Thursday, several teams from agencies throughout Wisconsin trained for a crisis situation in Green Bay.

“It’s going to take a few minutes, alright? But you’ve got to let me have one person in exchange for cigars,” Daniel Hamilton said. “You’re a young guy with lots of life ahead.”

Imagine sitting in his chair. Daniel Hamilton is a police negotiator with the City of Madison. He’s on the phone with a hostage taker.

“It’s very stressful, whether it’s training or an actual call up,” he told us.

Hamilton is taking part in a multi-agency crisis negotiator training, being held in Green Bay for the first time.

“This is one of the rare trainings that are offered in the state for negotiators,” he said.

They’re living out realistic scenarios that for SWAT negotiators are often life or death moments.

“It can come from a warrant service gone bad, a domestic violence situation gone bad, a robbery gone bad, or somebody who’s just depressed,” Deborah McMahon, a crisis hostage negotiation instructor and consultant, said.

Detective Craig Pakkala is the Green Bay team leader and a member of the city’s SWAT team. He says training like this is hard to get.

“Fortunately, within the City of Green Bay here, our call outs are very limited, especially calls of this nature, so without having training such as this where we have a real life situation that is taught to us from an outside agency we’re able to practice and improve on our tactics.”

So when duty calls and lives are on the line, negotiators stay focused and calm.