Manitowoc Police make three drug arrests within hours

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – In a matter of hours, Manitowoc Police made arrests for heroin, meth, and marijuana possession.

On Feb. 22, police found 11 grams of heroin and a small amount of meth on a 28-year-old Whitelaw man.

Later that evening, officers pulled over a vehicle for a defective brake light on the city’s south side. An officer smelled marijuana and the vehicle was searched.

The department says officers found 22 separate baggies of marijuana. They seized a total of 65.8 grams with a street value of $1,300.

The driver, a 25-year-old Manitowoc woman, was arrested on a charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A male passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 23, officers pulled over another vehicle on the city’s south side for a defective light.

Police say nervousness of the driver and other “drug indicators” led the officer to believe there were drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle and the two people inside turned up 15.2 grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana.

A 21-year-old Maribel man and a 46-year-old Manitowoc man were placed under arrest.

No names were released.