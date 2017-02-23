Neenah-Menasha YMCA celebrates end of renovations

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah-Menasha YMCA was celebrating Thursday after finishing a big renovation.

Work on the upgrades started last August.

There’s a new, indoor play area for kids, including an area designed just for toddlers.

Improvements were also made to the entry area of the aquatic center and the locker rooms.

“Our men’s adult locker rooms, boys’ locker rooms, as well as our special needs and family locker rooms. They were not renovated for about 25 years, so we really needed up upgrade those and make sure they were very inviting and efficient locker room areas as well,” YMCA of the Fox Cities president/CEO Bill Breider said.

Three other YMCA facilities in the Fox Valley were also renovated.

The total cost for all of the projects was nearly $9 million.