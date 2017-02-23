Neenah-Menasha YMCA celebrating renovations

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah-Menasha YMCA is holding a dedication Thursday to celebrate renovations and upgrades.

Those renovations include an expanded and upgraded Adventure Alley for children, upgrades to the locker area, and an aquatic center.

The dedication will happen at 3 p.m. at the building at 110 West North Water Street.

Four YMCA facilities in the Fox Cities have received upgrades and renovations.

Jan Davey, Financial Development Director for the Neenah-Menasha YMCA, says it’s an effort to keep up with growing demand.

“The Fox Cities is a growing region and it was important for us that we kept pace with the demanding needs,” Davey said. “Some of our facilities–we have 44,000 members–they were out growing space.”

The YMCA met its fundraising goal of $8.6 million to cover the upgrades.