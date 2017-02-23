No word if Sen. Johnson will attend Green Bay town hall

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – There’s still no word if Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) will attend Thursday’s constituent-led town hall meeting at the Brown County Library in downtown Green Bay.

Action 2 News has reached out to the senator’s office but has not received a reply as of this publication.

A group of constituents set up the event, saying they were disappointed the senator didn’t schedule in-person town halls. Many Congress members are spending this week in their home states.

Organizers of the town hall say the senator has neither accepted or rejected their invitation.

Even if the senator, who is based in Oshkosh, does not appear at the meeting, the program will have speakers on climate change; education; health care; labor; and government accountability.

Action 2 News spoke with organizer Sumner Truax about the goal of the town hall.

“Our senator is one of our few direct links to Washington, and it’s important I think that we have the opportunity to engage and hear from him,” Truax said.

The town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. – 8 pm. at the Brown County Public Library Auditorium, 515 Pine St.

The senator’s staff told Action 2 News that Johnson will be holding a telephone town hall with voters Thursday afternoon. There was no exact time given, but constituents can sign up at the senator’s website: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/telephone-town-hall-signup

Action 2 News has also reached out to Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, based in Madison, to see if she plans to hold a town hall meeting while in Wisconsin. We have received no response.