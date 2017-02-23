Statewide high school scores: February 23

Boys’ scores are listed alphabetically by winner. Girls’ scores are listed by division and section, then alphabetically by winner.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 53, Johnson Creek 51
Adams-Friendship 72, Nekoosa 42
Albany 47, Argyle 41
Almond-Bancroft 62, Marion 22
Arcadia 59, Viroqua 44
Ashland 48, South Shore 45
Bangor 93, Wonewoc-Center 44
Bay Port 71, Notre Dame 58
Beaver Dam 70, Watertown 57
Benton 85, Belmont 62
Berlin 68, Kewaskum 50
Big Foot 63, Palmyra-Eagle 44
Birchwood 71, Flambeau 60
Black Hawk 53, Barneveld 51
Blair-Taylor 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, OT
Brodhead 63, Parkview 60
Brookwood 54, Cashton 46
Burlington 76, Wilmot Union 55
Cambridge 58, Lodi 48
Cameron 60, Turtle Lake 42
Catholic Central 52, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Catholic Memorial 63, Waukesha North 42
Cedarburg 63, Homestead 52
Chippewa Falls 69, Hudson 56
Colfax 66, Mondovi 52
Columbus 79, Waterloo 59
Cuba City 69, Boscobel 47
Darlington 86, Riverdale 46
De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43
De Soto 49, North Crawford 33
Deerfield 55, Rio 48
Dodgeland 59, Madison Country Day 38
Dodgeville 77, Platteville 64
Dominican 68, Martin Luther 64
Drummond 61, Hurley 54
Durand 52, Boyceville 46
East Troy 74, Whitewater 59
Eau Claire Memorial 53, Menomonie 50
Eau Claire North 59, River Falls 43
Edgewood 78, Stoughton 73
Elk Mound 69, Glenwood City 44
Elkhorn Area 67, Badger 51
Ellsworth 74, Somerset 60
Evansville 69, Jefferson 64
Fall Creek 76, Greenwood 48
Fennimore 74, Southwestern 51
Fond du Lac 82, Kaukauna 76
Franklin 63, Racine Case 54
Frederic 69, Webster 64
Freedom 55, Wrightstown 49
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 57, Westby 43
Germantown 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 56
Grafton 59, Whitefish Bay 50
Green Bay East 63, West De Pere 54
Green Bay Southwest 81, Green Bay Preble 47
Gresham Community 79, Tigerton 35
Hayward 68, Bloomer 59
Hilbert 71, St. Mary Catholic 57
Holmen 81, Sparta 55
Hortonville 62, Appleton East 51
Iola-Scandinavia 65, Manawa 58
Ironwood, Mich. 63, Mercer 50
Janesville Craig 87, Verona Area 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Campbellsport 61
Kiel 60, Chilton 49
La Crosse Central 93, Tomah 54
La Crosse Logan 64, Aquinas 43
Lake Mills 87, New Glarus 71
Lakeside Lutheran 73, Marshall 26
Lena 68, Oneida Nation 53
Little Chute 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 53
Living Word Lutheran 50, Saint Francis 41
Lourdes Academy 67, Markesan 54
Luck 62, St. Croix Falls 57
Madison Memorial 42, Beloit Memorial 27
Madison West 78, Janesville Parker 61
Marinette 84, Clintonville 74
Marquette University 55, Hamilton 41
Mauston 86, Wautoma 47
McFarland 65, Edgerton 64, OT
Medford Area 95, Northland Pines 57
Menomonee Falls 82, Brookfield Central 65
Middleton 71, Madison East 67
Milwaukee North 117, Young Coggs Prep 99
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 45, Milwaukee Early View 35
Mineral Point 62, Iowa-Grant 61
Monona Grove 71, Fort Atkinson 53
Monroe 69, Milton 47
Mosinee 60, Tomahawk 55
Mukwonago 80, Kettle Moraine 67
Muskego 85, Arrowhead 73
Necedah 37, Royall 36
Neenah 56, Kimberly 55
New Auburn 48, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
New Holstein 56, Roncalli 47
Niagara 61, Wausaukee 57
Northwestern 77, Ladysmith 32
Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 29
Oakfield 46, Princeton/Green Lake 42
Oconomowoc 73, West Bend East 57
Oconto 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 56
Omro 78, Mayville 67
Oshkosh North 81, Oshkosh West 61
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Gilman 54
Pacelli 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 63
Pardeeville 68, Wayland Academy 49
Pecatonica 53, Juda 42
Peshtigo 75, Crivitz 52
Pittsville 62, Abbotsford 34
Plymouth 70, Winneconne 57
Portage 51, Mount Horeb 48
Prairie du Chien 64, River Valley 35
Pulaski 64, Sheboygan North 59
Racine Lutheran 64, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59
Racine St. Catherine’s 69, The Prairie School 59
Random Lake 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 29
Regis 75, Loyal 30
Rhinelander 43, Lakeland 42
Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 53
Rice Lake 64, New Richmond 42
Ripon 70, Waupun 64
Rosholt 48, Wild Rose 46, OT
Sauk Prairie 55, DeForest 52
Seneca 84, La Farge 42
Shawano Community 59, New London 45
Sheboygan South 63, Ashwaubenon 59
Shiocton 56, Amherst 54, OT
Shullsburg 65, Cassville 41
Slinger 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 58, OT
Spring Valley 78, Plum City-Elmwood 52
St. John’s NW Military Academy 80, Messmer 72
St. Marys Springs 74, North Fond du Lac 68
Stevens Point 69, Wausau West 55
Stratford 60, Chequamegon 35
Sturgeon Bay 78, Gibraltar 67
Sun Prairie 68, Madison La Follette 57
Thorp 45, Spencer 35
Tri-County 70, Bowler 47
Turner 74, Clinton 67
Unity 58, Grantsburg 56
University School of Milwaukee 54, Lake Country Lutheran 44
Valders 67, Brillion 49
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 79, Mellen 63
Waterford 64, Union Grove 58
Watertown Luther Prep 64, Belleville 59
Waukesha West 69, Waukesha South 54
Waunakee 82, Baraboo 50
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 59
Wauzeka-Steuben 84, Weston 55
West Allis Nathan Hale 62, West Allis Central 56
West Bend West 64, Hartford Union 54
West Salem 73, Black River Falls 59
Westosha Central 77, Delavan-Darien 45
Whitehall 65, Gilmanton 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Lomira 42
Wisconsin Dells 54, Westfield Area 38
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54, Wausau East 52
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Bonduel 62
Xavier 80, Green Bay West 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35
Division 2 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Holmen 59, River Falls 34
Hortonville 75, Rhinelander 54
Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45
New London 61, Shawano Comm. 29
Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35
Division 3 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Bloomer 63, Altoona 42
Saint Croix Central 47, Baldwin-Woodville 40
Division 4 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61, Auburndale 23
Division 5 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Flambeau 49, Clear Lake 40
McDonell Central 42, Rib Lake 36
Division 5 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Loyal 63, Rosholt 21
Newman Catholic 49, Columbus Catholic 38
Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Bangor 68, Eleva-Strum 40
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 2 Sectional Championship
Central Wisconsin 7, Fox Cities 1