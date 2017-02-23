Statewide high school scores: February 23

By Published:
Basketball graphic

Boys’ scores are listed alphabetically by winner. Girls’ scores are listed by division and section, then alphabetically by winner.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 53, Johnson Creek 51

Adams-Friendship 72, Nekoosa 42

Albany 47, Argyle 41

Almond-Bancroft 62, Marion 22

Arcadia 59, Viroqua 44

Ashland 48, South Shore 45

Bangor 93, Wonewoc-Center 44

Bay Port 71, Notre Dame 58

Beaver Dam 70, Watertown 57

Benton 85, Belmont 62

Berlin 68, Kewaskum 50

Big Foot 63, Palmyra-Eagle 44

Birchwood 71, Flambeau 60

Black Hawk 53, Barneveld 51

Blair-Taylor 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, OT

Brodhead 63, Parkview 60

Brookwood 54, Cashton 46

Burlington 76, Wilmot Union 55

Cambridge 58, Lodi 48

Cameron 60, Turtle Lake 42

Catholic Central 52, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Catholic Memorial 63, Waukesha North 42

Cedarburg 63, Homestead 52

Chippewa Falls 69, Hudson 56

Colfax 66, Mondovi 52

Columbus 79, Waterloo 59

Cuba City 69, Boscobel 47

Darlington 86, Riverdale 46

De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

De Soto 49, North Crawford 33

Deerfield 55, Rio 48

Dodgeland 59, Madison Country Day 38

Dodgeville 77, Platteville 64

Dominican 68, Martin Luther 64

Drummond 61, Hurley 54

Durand 52, Boyceville 46

East Troy 74, Whitewater 59

Eau Claire Memorial 53, Menomonie 50

Eau Claire North 59, River Falls 43

Edgewood 78, Stoughton 73

Elk Mound 69, Glenwood City 44

Elkhorn Area 67, Badger 51

Ellsworth 74, Somerset 60

Evansville 69, Jefferson 64

Fall Creek 76, Greenwood 48

Fennimore 74, Southwestern 51

Fond du Lac 82, Kaukauna 76

Franklin 63, Racine Case 54

Frederic 69, Webster 64

Freedom 55, Wrightstown 49

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 57, Westby 43

Germantown 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 56

Grafton 59, Whitefish Bay 50

Green Bay East 63, West De Pere 54

Green Bay Southwest 81, Green Bay Preble 47

Gresham Community 79, Tigerton 35

Hayward 68, Bloomer 59

Hilbert 71, St. Mary Catholic 57

Holmen 81, Sparta 55

Hortonville 62, Appleton East 51

Iola-Scandinavia 65, Manawa 58

Ironwood, Mich. 63, Mercer 50

Janesville Craig 87, Verona Area 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Campbellsport 61

Kiel 60, Chilton 49

La Crosse Central 93, Tomah 54

La Crosse Logan 64, Aquinas 43

Lake Mills 87, New Glarus 71

Lakeside Lutheran 73, Marshall 26

Lena 68, Oneida Nation 53

Little Chute 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 53

Living Word Lutheran 50, Saint Francis 41

Lourdes Academy 67, Markesan 54

Luck 62, St. Croix Falls 57

Madison Memorial 42, Beloit Memorial 27

Madison West 78, Janesville Parker 61

Marinette 84, Clintonville 74

Marquette University 55, Hamilton 41

Mauston 86, Wautoma 47

McFarland 65, Edgerton 64, OT

Medford Area 95, Northland Pines 57

Menomonee Falls 82, Brookfield Central 65

Middleton 71, Madison East 67

Milwaukee North 117, Young Coggs Prep 99

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 45, Milwaukee Early View 35

Mineral Point 62, Iowa-Grant 61

Monona Grove 71, Fort Atkinson 53

Monroe 69, Milton 47

Mosinee 60, Tomahawk 55

Mukwonago 80, Kettle Moraine 67

Muskego 85, Arrowhead 73

Necedah 37, Royall 36

Neenah 56, Kimberly 55

New Auburn 48, Lac Courte Oreilles 40

New Holstein 56, Roncalli 47

Niagara 61, Wausaukee 57

Northwestern 77, Ladysmith 32

Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 29

Oakfield 46, Princeton/Green Lake 42

Oconomowoc 73, West Bend East 57

Oconto 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 56

Omro 78, Mayville 67

Oshkosh North 81, Oshkosh West 61

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Gilman 54

Pacelli 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 63

Pardeeville 68, Wayland Academy 49

Pecatonica 53, Juda 42

Peshtigo 75, Crivitz 52

Pittsville 62, Abbotsford 34

Plymouth 70, Winneconne 57

Portage 51, Mount Horeb 48

Prairie du Chien 64, River Valley 35

Pulaski 64, Sheboygan North 59

Racine Lutheran 64, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

Racine St. Catherine’s 69, The Prairie School 59

Random Lake 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 29

Regis 75, Loyal 30

Rhinelander 43, Lakeland 42

Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 53

Rice Lake 64, New Richmond 42

Ripon 70, Waupun 64

Rosholt 48, Wild Rose 46, OT

Sauk Prairie 55, DeForest 52

Seneca 84, La Farge 42

Shawano Community 59, New London 45

Sheboygan South 63, Ashwaubenon 59

Shiocton 56, Amherst 54, OT

Shullsburg 65, Cassville 41

Slinger 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 58, OT

Spring Valley 78, Plum City-Elmwood 52

St. John’s NW Military Academy 80, Messmer 72

St. Marys Springs 74, North Fond du Lac 68

Stevens Point 69, Wausau West 55

Stratford 60, Chequamegon 35

Sturgeon Bay 78, Gibraltar 67

Sun Prairie 68, Madison La Follette 57

Thorp 45, Spencer 35

Tri-County 70, Bowler 47

Turner 74, Clinton 67

Unity 58, Grantsburg 56

University School of Milwaukee 54, Lake Country Lutheran 44

Valders 67, Brillion 49

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 79, Mellen 63

Waterford 64, Union Grove 58

Watertown Luther Prep 64, Belleville 59

Waukesha West 69, Waukesha South 54

Waunakee 82, Baraboo 50

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 59

Wauzeka-Steuben 84, Weston 55

West Allis Nathan Hale 62, West Allis Central 56

West Bend West 64, Hartford Union 54

West Salem 73, Black River Falls 59

Westosha Central 77, Delavan-Darien 45

Whitehall 65, Gilmanton 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Lomira 42

Wisconsin Dells 54, Westfield Area 38

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54, Wausau East 52

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Bonduel 62

Xavier 80, Green Bay West 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

Division 2 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Holmen 59, River Falls 34
Hortonville 75, Rhinelander 54
Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45
New London 61, Shawano Comm. 29
Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35

Division 3 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Bloomer 63, Altoona 42
Saint Croix Central 47, Baldwin-Woodville 40

Division 4 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61, Auburndale 23

Division 5 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Flambeau 49, Clear Lake 40
McDonell Central 42, Rib Lake 36

Division 5 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Loyal 63, Rosholt 21
Newman Catholic 49, Columbus Catholic 38

Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Bangor 68, Eleva-Strum 40

GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 2 Sectional Championship

Central Wisconsin 7, Fox Cities 1

 

