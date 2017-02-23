SWAT team helps Neenah police serve warrant

Neenah SWAT
(Photo: WBAY)

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY)  – A SWAT team was called in Thursday afternoon to assist officers who are trying to serve a warrant.

Numerous police cars are blocking off the scene near the intersection of Pilgrim Road and Gay Drive, just north of Neenah High School.

Our crew at the scene sees heavily armed officers.

We’re told the man being served with the warrant was not cooperating. He was taken into custody around 5:30.

There were no evacuations in the neighborhood, and there seemed to be no indication the public was in danger.

