ThedaCare hosts CPR challenge

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – ThedaCare put its staff to the test Thursday, hosting a CPR challenge in recognition of February is Heart Month.

The idea is to bring awareness to the public about the different ways of performing CPR.

Team members at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton, as well as the Appleton fire and police departments and Gold Cross all took part.

The goal was to assess how well they did, and get feedback for improving.

The judge says no department really came out ahead in the competition.

“We’ve seen consistent opportunities for everybody to improve, regardless of what their job is,” Dr. Brian Guttormsen, medical director of interventional cardiology, said.

Dr. Guttormsen says annually 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest in the U.S.