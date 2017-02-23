Tyson Foods contributes to Downtown Green Bay YMCA renovation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Downtown Green Bay YMCA received a financial boost Thursday as it wraps up a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The project started last spring, overhauling almost the entire building, and the work is expected to be finished by the end of next month.

You might notice new locker rooms, studios, and a larger wellness center, but there were also structural upgrades to the heating and plumbing systems.

Tyson Foods presented a $100,000 donation Thursday to help cover some of the cost of the renovation.

“We rely very heavily on the generosity of those that give in the community, not only for facilities like this but our programs and services. It’s an integral part of us being able to give back to the community and serve those who need us most,” Steve Harty, president/CEO of Greater Green Bay YMCA, said.