UW-Oshkosh new-students applicants up 16 percent

OSHKOSH,Wis. (WBAY-TV)-UW-Oshkosh says there are fewer college-bound students in Wisconsin recently.

But the university isn’t seeing that negatively affect their number of applicants.

A UW-Oshkosh administrator calls the university a “hot campus”

It’s seen a 16 percent increase in new-student applicants for the fall of 2017 compared to last year. That’s four times higher than average for all UW campuses.

“Some great things in regards to technology and marketing which is driving this increase we’re seeing,” said Dr. Brandon Miller, Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management.

Ads on Pandora, television ads during the Olympics, Titans are campaign, and personalized and increased interactions through email and social media are some technology and marketing efforts being used to successfully attract students.

“You have to make sure that you’re current messages resonate with your students,” said Miller.

Out of state applicants are also playing a role in the increase.

There was a seven percent increase in out of state new student applicants for the fall of 2017 – including an almost 10 percent increase from Illinois.

UW-Oshkosh senior Abigail McConnell’s hometown is 60 miles northwest of Chicago.

“I’m seeing more people come up from my high school come up here, not people that I knew because they were a freshman, I was a senior, but I’m seeing more and more people from my area come up here,” said McConnell.

And UW-Oshkosh says the community benefits when someone graduates as a Titan.

“Once they graduate from UW-Oshkosh, they’re more likely to stay and contribute to the economy of our state and our region,” said Miller.

