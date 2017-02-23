Walker calls for more states’ rights under Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says he is optimistic that states will get more power under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Walker spoke about transferring more power to the states Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting in suburban Washington.

He says other than the military and “maybe preserving things like Social Security and Medicare, I think just about everything else is better done by the states.”

Walker says he “loved” Trump’s Cabinet and hoped it, along with Congress, would make transformational changes to send more power back to the states.

He says “this is a unique opportunity in time to have transformational change.”

