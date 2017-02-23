Wisconsin has nearly 1,000 confirmed flu cases

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – The flu bug is taking its toll on Wisconsin residents.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are 936 confirmed cases of flu in Wisconsin, compared to 176 during the same time in 2016.

The week-by-week comparison shows 591 confirmed cases one week ago, so that number has increased by 345 cases in one week.

“At this point, the number of flu cases in Wisconsin has already exceeded the number of cases at the peak of flu season last year,” said State Health Officer Karen McKeown. “The flu can be especially harmful for children and people over 65, as well as those with other health problems. We recommend those who have yet to get a flu shot to get one now, and to follow common sense practices to avoid spreading viruses.”

DHS says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Here’s what DHS recommends to prevent the spread of flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your upper sleeve, and try to avoid touching your face with your hand. If you use a tissue, throw it away after one use.

Use your own drinking cups and straws.

Avoid being exposed to people who are sick.

Eat nutritious meals, get plenty of rest and do not smoke.

Frequently clean commonly touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, refrigerator handle, telephone, faucets).

If you’re sick, stay home, rest, drink plenty of liquids, and avoid using alcohol and tobacco.

See a health care provider if your symptoms persist or get worse.

Click here for the weekly flu report.