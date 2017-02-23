Wisconsin lawmaker likely to bring back transgender bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer says he likely will re-introduce a bill to force public school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their birth gender.

Kremer said Wednesday he’s likely to bring the bill back even though President Donald Trump intends to revoke federal guidelines that tell public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

Kremer says he may have to pass a state law because presidential administrations change and states need to provide “greater protection for our school districts.”

The bill died last session amid opposition from transgender students.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says he was pleased with Trump’s decision. Schimel joined a multi-state lawsuit against the directive from then-President Barack Obama’s administration.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)