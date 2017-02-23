Wisconsin to get discount on overdose antidote NARCAN

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin has entered a partnership with a pharmaceutical company to lessen the financial burden on local agencies when it comes to the opiate antidote NARCAN.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Attorney Brad Schimel announced an agreement with Adapt Pharma to provide the NARCAN Nasal Spray 4mg doses to police, first responders and other agencies at a discounted rate until Feb. of 2018.

In total, Wisconsin agencies will get a 40 percent discount, reducing the price from $125 to $75 for 2 doses.

This deal comes in response to rising cost of NARCAN, which is used to reverse the effects of an overdose caused by use heroin, and potent prescription medications like fentanyl, oxycodone, and morphine.

No formal medical training is needed to administer the nasal spray.

The attorney general credited Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) for his work passing the Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education legislation, which has expanded access to NARCAN in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is the second state to partner with Adapt for discounts on NARCAN. Ohio also entered into a similar agreement.

