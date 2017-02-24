16-year-old girl missing from Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl, who they believe may not be in the county anymore.

Tessa Tock was last seen at home a week ago, on February 17.

She has friends in the Appleton area and on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Tessa is 5’6″, 130 pounds, with long, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be in a gold colored 1997 Saturn CS1 coupe with Wisconsin license plate 483 ZJT.

If you have information about Tessa’s whereabouts, please call your local police. Tell them Oconto County is the reporting agency. You can also anonymously call the Oconto County Crime Stoppers toll-free, 1-800-322-0373.