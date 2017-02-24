Beloit man journeying to Lambeau Field in his wheelchair

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – A man from Beloit is making an incredible journey hoping to inspire others, all in his wheelchair.

It’s a 170-mile trip from Janesville to Lambeau Field. As of Friday, he was in Fond du Lac, which counts as day 18, with 30 more to go.

“I’m 55 years old, I’ve been a truck driver all my life, and back in 2012 I got in a bad wreck where they had to cut my leg off while I was awake, with a 42% chance of living,” said Dennis Schulze, who is making the journey to Lambeau Field in his wheelchair.

Schulze said he hopes his journey is an inspiration.

“Everybody says,’ How can you do it on one leg?’ That’s my everyday living. Like you guys putting on a pair of pants, this is my life. I don’t have to train for it. I was taught once, I lost my leg to get up and walk with one leg,” said Schulze.

His mission is to raise money for charities he’s passionate about, like the Law Enforcement Death Response Ream and March for Babies.

Bad weather has kept Schulze hunkered down for now, but he made it to Fond du Lac, where he met with local law enforcement.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Officer Steve Endries with the Fond du Lac Police Department. “I first heard about it on Facebook, and as he was getting closer to us I was getting excited to meet the man.”

Schulze is documenting the entire journey on his Facebook page called Dennis’s Lambeau Journey. Dennis said he hopes the kindness he puts forth becomes a chain reaction because he wants it to go beyond himself.

“If I touch one life or 100 lives, I did something good. That’s how I feel about it,” said Schulze.