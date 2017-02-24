Doctor hits the treadmill to prove stress tests aren’t stressful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — During February, a designated time to raise awareness about heart health, doctors are trying to get rid of negative stereotypes and perceptions about cardiac stress tests.

Usually when Dr. Scott Weslow is in the room, the cardiologist is monitoring his patients for heart attacks or blockages.

This time, he is the patient, hoping to show others a stress test isn’t so stressful.

“There are many people out there that do not exercise, have never been on a treadmill, so they think, well I can’t really do a stress test. And that’s not true,” says Dr. Weslow, an interventional cardiologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Weslow says doctors typically only order stress tests when patients are showing symptoms, like shortness of breath or chest pain.

This particular treadmill test reads heart rate, blood pressure and through an EKG traces what the heart is doing during exercise.

“Well you notice it. Not like walking around the neighborhood,” says Weslow, from the treadmill, in the middle of his test.

The treadmill increases incline and speed every three minutes, working up to levels most people, even avid runners, don’t typically use.

It forces the heart to work harder but gives doctors a real-time view if it’s pumping like it should.

They say most people don’t last longer than 10 minutes, but that can be plenty of time to discover problems in a controlled setting.

“On rare occasions, we do actually have patients have heart attacks on the treadmill. That’s happened a couple of times, and our cath lab is right across the hall, so we just get them in and take care of the heart attack right there,” says Weslow.

For this test, Dr. Weslow reads his own scans. The EKG shows a good report, but his blood pressure was high.

“I did not expect that. It could be from a couple reasons. I was taking some cold medicine, which we often caution our heart patients against taking, so that might have been why my heart rate was high. Another possibility is if you have normal blood pressure at rest and the only time it goes up is with extreme exercise, that may be a predictor that you’re going to develop high blood pressure in your older days,” says Weslow.

With a history of high blood pressure in his family, the doctor says it’s something he will keep an eye on, offering proof the tests really can be helpful — for anyone.