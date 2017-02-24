Droid Rage Ready for Competition

More than 50 students from Valders High School are wrapping up a hectic and exciting six weeks.

They’re one of a dozen Northeast Wisconsin robotic teams ready to see how their creation stacks up against the rest of the country, and hopefully the world.

Their team goes by the name Droid Rage, and since 2010 students at Valders High School have competed against some of the best robotic builders in the world under the direction of teacher and mentor Jim Evans.

“This is probably one of the best robots we’ve had,” says Evans, a chemistry teacher.

Every year in mid-January, First Robotics announces the challenge for that year’s international competition.

Teams then have six weeks to create, build and program a robot to fend off competitors at the regional level— which for Droid Rage is next month in Milwaukee.

“This year’s competition is called Steamworks and it’s grabbing a gear at a loading station, putting it on an airship to score points, shooting wiffle balls into a steam boiler that’s 8 feet, 1 inch off the floor and then climbing a rope in the last 30 seconds,” says Evans.

Tomorrow, the Valders team is hosting an open house to show the community its latest creation.

Past teams have advanced as far as the world championships, and current students say the program, which is conducted outside of normal schools hours and sponsored by corporate partners, inspires their future aspirations.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do before I started robotics, but know I know I want to become a mechanical engineer,” says junior Jacob Krim.

“I had no idea how programming worked or mechanical, I thought it was just, you know one of those things that guys could do, like they don’t want any girls in there because they can’t do anything, but it really proves you wrong, everybody can do almost anything