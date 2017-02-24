Early ice shoves creating stunning sight along Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Powerful winds Friday blew the ice around on Lake Winnebago.

Ice shoves are forming on the west and south shores of the lake. They’re tall, icy and beautiful, but they can also be damaging.

In Oshkosh we stood by an ice shove that was 20 feet tall.

“This is very early. We’re a month early for shoving. Normally it doesn’t happen until the end of March,” Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service said.

Herman is an area ice expert. He’s been around the ice for 42 years, and this is the earliest he’s seen ice shoves form.

The shoves happen when warm temperatures weaken the ice, then strong winds blow the broken ice towards shore. They can form and grow quickly.

“We ent to bed last night not really thinking anything of it, whatever. Then we woke up this morning and we both get up 6:30 and we looked out the window and let the dog out, and we were like holy smokes! Overnight there’s seriously like almost 10-15 feet of ice shoves all the way up to the shoreline. It’s seriously amazing,” Hallie Jiskra, woh lives along Lake Winnebago, said.

It can be a little overwhelming to see the powerful ice nearby.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” Jiskra said.

So far, we haven’t seen any property damage. We saw ice shoves coming up on a dock, and there may be damage as the blocks of ice start to melt.

Herman says the cold temperatures should tighten up the ice and slow down the shoving for the time being — until the weather changes again.

“Warmer temperatures and rain,” Herman said. “The shorelines are bad. The shorelines were deteriorated right out to where you really couldn’t even get out.”

And now some of that shoreline ice is making for an incredible sight on a cold February weekend.

“They’re super cool to look at,” Jiskra said.