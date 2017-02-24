How you can watch the Dancing with Our Stars fundraiser online

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Local celebrities are taking to the ballroom for a good cause.

The annual American Red Cross Dancing with Our Stars fundraiser is on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Action 2 News’ Emily Matesic is one of the participants hoping to win the mirror ball trophy.

The fundraiser supports the Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross. All the funds raised go toward local disaster prevention, first aid training, blood drives, supporting the military, and more.

You can donate to your favorite team by clicking here: https://www.crowdrise.com/dancingwithourstars/fundraiser/redcrossNEwisconsin

Action 2 News’ Cami Rapson and Tammy Elliott are the emcees.

If you didn’t nab tickets to the big event, you can watch it live online.

The live stream begins at 7 p.m Saturday at this link: https://livestream.com/cameracornergb/DWOS2017