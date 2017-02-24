Little Tikes recalls toddler swings that can break

By Published:
Little Tykes recalled swing (CPSC)
Little Tykes recalled swing (CPSC)

(WBAY) – Little Tikes has recalled its 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink toddler swings.

The plastic seat can crack or break, causing a child to fall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The swings have a T-shaped restraints in front with the Little Tikes logo.

The model number is 615573, which is found on the back of the swing.

Little Tikes has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking and reports of 39 injuries.

Children have suffered bruises, cuts, and bumps to the head. Two children suffered broken arms.

The swings were sold at Walmart, Toys R Us, and other retailers nationwide between November 2009 and May 2014.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using these swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund credit.

CLICK HERE for contact information.

 

