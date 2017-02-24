Local Juggalo sentenced to prison for pinky amputation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Brown County man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for amputating a woman’s finger with a machete as a ritual to honor a fellow Insane Clown Posse fan.

Jonathan Schrap appeared in a Brown County court room Friday morning for a sentencing hearing. In addition to the prison sentence, a judge ordered Schrap to serve four-and-a-half years on extended supervision, and probation.

Prosecutors say a Schrap, the victim, and two others gathered at Schrap’s home last August to remember the Insane Clown Posse fan — or Juggalo — who had died last year.

As Action 2 News first reported last September, Schrap used a machete to make a deep cut in the woman’s arm and drank the blood from the cut. Later, someone brought up the idea of cutting off someone’s finger, and the woman volunteered her pinky. She said she was not using drugs or alcohol when this happened.

Her right pinky finger was amputated to the palm of her hand, causing her to bleed profusely. They attempted to cauterize the wound with a blow torch. When she went to her boyfriend’s house, the boyfriend’s mother convinced her to go to the emergency room, where hospital staff called police.

The woman told investigators she volunteered to have her arm cut and her finger cut off and she didn’t want anyone charged.

Video of the incident surfaced on YouTube.

Schrap pleaded “no contest” to a charge of 2nd Degree Reckless Injury. A charge of Mayhem was dismissed during a plea hearing, but read into the record for sentencing.

Another man, 23-year-old Preston Hyde, has been charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Injury and Mayhem in connection to the case.

A criminal complaint states Schrap’s first swing of the machete failed to amputate the pinky, and Hyde can be heard in the video saying “finish it.”