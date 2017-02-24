MWC semis: Ripon advances, St. Norbert ousted

Dave Schroeder By Published:
ripon-snc-bball

On Friday night the Midwest Conference Tournament delivered drama in NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball.

Regular season conference champion St. Norbert was ousted by Lake Forest 73-70. Lake Forest was buoyed to victory by hitting 9 consecutive three-point attempts in the 2nd half. Still, SNC’s Ben Bobinski had a chance to tie it at the horn, but his shot would not fall.

Earlier in the evening, Ripon senior Ty Sabin scored 50 of his team’s 80 points to beat Cornell College 80-79. Sabin his a game-winning three pointer with 1.0 seconds left.

Ripon and Lake Forest will play for the conference championship and a spot in the D3 tournament Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

