Pavement temperature plays big role in ice covered streets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The roads iced over rather quickly Friday afternoon, causing a lot of accidents out on the roadways in Brown County.

The city of Green Bay did pre-treat the roads Thursday in anticipation of the weather and have been out all day re-salting the roads, but those freezing temps are making it especially tough Friday.

In just two short days, Mother Nature has pulled a complete 180 in Brown County.

Wednesday was marked as the warmest day on record in February, topping out at 65 degrees.

Fast forward to Friday and we now have snow, glare ice and freezing temperatures.

“We haven’t had snow in nearly a month and now that we have it again, we’ve got to reacclimate ourselves,” said tony Fietzer, street superintendent for city of Green Bay.

A Brown County dispatcher said they didn’t have enough deputies on duty to send to all of the accidents called in Friday afternoon.

A rollover accident on Highway 57, just south of Gibson Lane and Wequiock Road, closed the southbound lane for a while.

A crash on I-43, just north of Denmark, forced both north and south bound lanes down to one lane of traffic.

“It’s still February, it’s winter and we have to slow down,” said Fietzer.

Drivers aren’t the only ones that have to reacclimate to the change in weather, so do the roadways and that is one of the reasons the roads iced up so quickly Friday.

“Our pavement temperatures were warm so as the snow started to fall, it had the moisture content and a lot of it melted on contact with the pavement.”

When the snow melted, a lot of moisture was left behind and as the temperature dropped that moisture had nowhere to go but freeze.

“We do anticipate more snow coming this evening. That could help us with some of the iced up roads, where it may give us a little bit of grip, depending on how it comes down. Otherwise, we may have to switch over and sand our residential streets. We would sand our hills, curves and intersections to try to give a little traction to cars coming to a stop at stop signs.”