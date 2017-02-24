Phoenix Women Move Into 1st Place

DAYTON, Ohio (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Facing off against league-leading Wright State, the Green Bay women’s basketball team found itself in a must-win situation with only two games remaining in the regular season. The Phoenix stepped up to the challenge and outscored the Raiders 12-3 in the final 3:41 to claim a 58-51 victory and move into a tie for first place with one game left in the regular season.
Green Bay’s offense was slow to start, but the defense caused enough problems for Wright State that the Raiders were never able to fully take control, with its largest lead being 11 points with 6:47 to play in the second quarter.
Mehryn Kraker led the team with 18 points on a 6-of-10 effort from the field in 38 minutes. The redshirt graduate also pulled down a season-high eight rebounds and doled out four assists.
Green Bay found itself in somewhat unfamiliar territory, as the Phoenix trailed at the half, 23-19, for just the fifth time this season. After opening up the third quarter with a 5-2 run, Green Bay found itself on top 26-25 with a little over 15 minutes remaining.
In a game that saw 11 lead changes, it is no surprise that entering the fourth quarter both teams were separated by only a single point, as Wright State led things 34-33. In the final minutes, the Phoenix began to put the game away, going on a 12-3 run to claim a 58-51 victory and keep its hopes of a 19th-consecutive Horizon League Championship alive.
Jessica Lindstrom scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 38 minutes. The junior went 7-for-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from long range. Allie LeClaire also had a big game for the Phoenix, pouring in 16 points in 37 minutes while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
The relentless Green Bay defense forced 22 turnovers on the night and limited its own offense to 13. The Phoenix tallied 11 steals and held the Raiders to 25% (6-of-24) from long range.
Green Bay’s next matchup will be its final of the regular season, as it takes the court against Northern Kentucky on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Highland Heights, Ky.