Phoenix Women Move Into 1st Place

DAYTON, Ohio (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Facing off against league-leading Wright State, the Green Bay women’s basketball team found itself in a must-win situation with only two games remaining in the regular season. The Phoenix stepped up to the challenge and outscored the Raiders 12-3 in the final 3:41 to claim a 58-51 victory and move into a tie for first place with one game left in the regular season.

