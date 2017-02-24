Roads turn to glare ice as sun and temperatures fall

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) – Throughout the day we’ve seen road crews who just earlier this week were patching potholes back out on the road plowing and salting.

Two days after record-setting warmth, the wind is no longer gentle but gusting across the waters of Green Bay.

In Howard, Fawn Court and Shore Heights Road was temporarily shut down after a village snow plow struck a power line. The driver wasn’t hurt but had to sit in the truck until the wires were removed.

Road conditions are bad. Snow at times blew sideways against the cars whizzing by on Interstate 41. As temperatures fell, wet roads turned to skating rinks. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office had so many calls for crashes Thursday evening they didn’t have enough deputies to respond to all of them.

The city of Green Bay pre-treated the roads Thursday and were out plowing Friday. Tony Fietzer of the Green Bay Street Department said the snow was heavy and wet, leaving a lot of moisture behind. The sleet and rain further helped wash away the salt, and the roads re-froze.

Feitzer said Green Bay had 16 salt trucks out Friday night on the primary streets.

Ken Powell is glad to have the snow back. We caught him clearing his neighbors’ driveways in Green Bay.

“I got a toy here, I thought I’d play around with it,” he said, admiring his four-wheeler snowblower. “Oh, I’m having fun. I usually come out here for maybe six, seven hours a day when it’s a big snow.”