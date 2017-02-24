Silver linings in the snow

It didn’t matter how hard the wind blew. Adrian Barrett and his grandchildren weren’t shying away from the snow.

“They’ll have fun. I’m just watching,” the Green Bay man said.

Little ones brought their sleds to Fireman’s Park on Green Bay’s west side, giving Grandpa a break from a tough morning.

“I knew it was coming. I really didn’t appreciate getting up at 6 o’clock going out there to shovel and clean out the car and stuff,” he said.

And there was plenty to clean up. Down the block we saw snowblowers put to work as neighbors helped each other out.

Ken Powell says this is one of his favorite things to do and doesn’t mind if winter sticks around a bit.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy warm weather, too. I don’t mind it. You just dress for it,” Powell said.

The kids at the park were certainly dressed for the weather.

And for Joshua Nachtwey, fresh snow was a chance to go snowboarding for the first time.

He’ll take this weather over 60s and sun.

“Because I can play. I can build a snowman. I can build a fort. I can play snowball fights.”