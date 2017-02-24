Snow, slush, and gusty winds make for slippery morning drive

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Snowy, slushy roads, winds, and ice in some areas will make for a slow and slippery morning commute. StormCenter 2 has issued a Severe Weather Alert.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation lists most major highways in our area as “snow covered.” However, I-43 from Manitowoc south to Sheboygan is listed as “ice covered.”

Dispatchers in Brown County told Action 2 News that they had responded to a few minor crashes and cars in the ditch. Outagamie County reported some slide offs, but no major crashes.

SLIPPERY ROADS: Brown Co. officials tell me they've had a few minor crashes and cars in the ditch since snow started pic.twitter.com/z2nyA5JPv7 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 24, 2017

SLIPPERY: drive times about five minutes slower on I-41 between College Ave in Grand Chute and 172 in Ashwaubenon. pic.twitter.com/smAME5kvkt — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 24, 2017

StormCenter 2 meteorologist Steve Beylon says snow is tapering down for the Fox Cities towards Manitowoc this morning. South of Manitowoc, there is a mixture of light freezing rain and sleet that is causing those icy roads.

Action 2 News viewers on social media have shared reports of “thunder snow” and lightning.

@SteveBeylonWBAY As you were just on at 6:02… cloud to cloud lightning in Darboy. No thunder. — Brent Schuettpelz (@brentshoes) February 24, 2017

“Snowing & blowing & flashes of lightning going on here,” said Martie Attoe, who lives near Waupaca.

“Lightning and thunder seen West of Neenah (Town of Larsen),” said Amaro Lopez.

“We have snow, lightning and thunder in Marion,” said Jill Pockat.

“Lightning/thunder in Manawa @ 0530,” said Randy Bruns.

