Snowfall reports – Feb. 24, 2017

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Two days after breaking February record high temperatures, we’re reporting on snowfall amounts.

Here are preliminary totals provided by the National Weather Service for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

(The NWS says reports are collected from a variety of sources with different equipment. They are not official totals.)

BROWN COUNTY

  • Allouez – 3.5 inches
  • Green Bay – 3.5 inches
  • Denmark – 2.8 inches

CALUMET COUNTY

  • Chilton – 3.0 inches
  • New Holstein – 3.0 inches

DOOR COUNTY

  • Sturgeon Bay – 3.0 inches
  • Forestville – 2.5 inches
  • Jacksonport – 2.0 inches
  • Ephraim (north Bay) – 1.8 inches
  • Fish Creek – 1.0 inch
  • Washington Island – 1.0 inch
  • Sister Bay – 1.0 inch
  • Ellison Bay – 0.9 inch

FLORENCE COUNTY

  • Spread Eagle – 1.0 inch

FOREST COUNTY

  • Crandon – 4.3 inches
  • Argonne – 2.4 inches

KEWAUNEE COUNTY

  • Casco – 3.5 inches
  • Kewaunee – 3.0 inches

MANITOWOC COUNTY

  • Two Rivers – 5.0 inches

MARINETTE COUNTY

  • Crivitz – 4.0 inches
  • Wausaukee- 4.0 inches
  • Peshtigo – 3.2 inches
  • Marinette – 2.4 inches
  • Athelstane – 1.5 inches
  • Amberg – 1.4 inches

OCONTO COUNTY

  • Mountain – 4.5 inches
  • Pulaski – 4.3 inches
  • Suring 4.0 inches
  • Oconto – 3.0 inches

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

  • Shiocton – 4.9 inches
  • Appleton – 2.8 inches (WHBY radio report)
  • Appleton – 2.3 inches

SHAWANO COUNTY

  • Split Rock – 6.2 inches
  • Shawano – 6.0 inches
  • Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation – 5.7 inches
  • Angelica – 3.5 inches

WAUPACA COUNTY

  • Big Falls – 6.3 inches
  • Waupaca – 4.8 inches
  • Clintonville – 4.0 inches

WAUSHARA COUNTY

  • Hancock – 3.0 inches
  • Berlin – 2.0 inches

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

  • Neenah – 2.9 inches
  • Oshkosh (north) – 2.3 inches
  • Oshkosh – 2.0 inches
  • Omro 1.5 inches

