Snowfall reports – Feb. 24, 2017

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Two days after breaking February record high temperatures, we’re reporting on snowfall amounts.
Here are preliminary totals provided by the National Weather Service for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
(The NWS says reports are collected from a variety of sources with different equipment. They are not official totals.)
BROWN COUNTY
- Allouez – 3.5 inches
- Green Bay – 3.5 inches
- Denmark – 2.8 inches
CALUMET COUNTY
- Chilton – 3.0 inches
- New Holstein – 3.0 inches
DOOR COUNTY
- Sturgeon Bay – 3.0 inches
- Forestville – 2.5 inches
- Jacksonport – 2.0 inches
- Ephraim (north Bay) – 1.8 inches
- Fish Creek – 1.0 inch
- Washington Island – 1.0 inch
- Sister Bay – 1.0 inch
- Ellison Bay – 0.9 inch
FLORENCE COUNTY
- Spread Eagle – 1.0 inch
FOREST COUNTY
- Crandon – 4.3 inches
- Argonne – 2.4 inches
KEWAUNEE COUNTY
- Casco – 3.5 inches
- Kewaunee – 3.0 inches
MANITOWOC COUNTY
- Two Rivers – 5.0 inches
MARINETTE COUNTY
- Crivitz – 4.0 inches
- Wausaukee- 4.0 inches
- Peshtigo – 3.2 inches
- Marinette – 2.4 inches
- Athelstane – 1.5 inches
- Amberg – 1.4 inches
OCONTO COUNTY
- Mountain – 4.5 inches
- Pulaski – 4.3 inches
- Suring 4.0 inches
- Oconto – 3.0 inches
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
- Shiocton – 4.9 inches
- Appleton – 2.8 inches (WHBY radio report)
- Appleton – 2.3 inches
SHAWANO COUNTY
- Split Rock – 6.2 inches
- Shawano – 6.0 inches
- Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation – 5.7 inches
- Angelica – 3.5 inches
WAUPACA COUNTY
- Big Falls – 6.3 inches
- Waupaca – 4.8 inches
- Clintonville – 4.0 inches
WAUSHARA COUNTY
- Hancock – 3.0 inches
- Berlin – 2.0 inches
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
- Neenah – 2.9 inches
- Oshkosh (north) – 2.3 inches
- Oshkosh – 2.0 inches
- Omro 1.5 inches