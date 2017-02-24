Snowfall reports – Feb. 24, 2017

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Two days after breaking February record high temperatures, we’re reporting on snowfall amounts.

Here are preliminary totals provided by the National Weather Service for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

(The NWS says reports are collected from a variety of sources with different equipment. They are not official totals.)

BROWN COUNTY

Allouez – 3.5 inches

Green Bay – 3.5 inches

Denmark – 2.8 inches

CALUMET COUNTY

Chilton – 3.0 inches

New Holstein – 3.0 inches

DOOR COUNTY

Sturgeon Bay – 3.0 inches

Forestville – 2.5 inches

Jacksonport – 2.0 inches

Ephraim (north Bay) – 1.8 inches

Fish Creek – 1.0 inch

Washington Island – 1.0 inch

Sister Bay – 1.0 inch

Ellison Bay – 0.9 inch

FLORENCE COUNTY

Spread Eagle – 1.0 inch

FOREST COUNTY

Crandon – 4.3 inches

Argonne – 2.4 inches

KEWAUNEE COUNTY

Casco – 3.5 inches

Kewaunee – 3.0 inches

MANITOWOC COUNTY

Two Rivers – 5.0 inches

MARINETTE COUNTY

Crivitz – 4.0 inches

Wausaukee- 4.0 inches

Peshtigo – 3.2 inches

Marinette – 2.4 inches

Athelstane – 1.5 inches

Amberg – 1.4 inches

OCONTO COUNTY

Mountain – 4.5 inches

Pulaski – 4.3 inches

Suring 4.0 inches

Oconto – 3.0 inches

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

Shiocton – 4.9 inches

Appleton – 2.8 inches (WHBY radio report)

Appleton – 2.3 inches

SHAWANO COUNTY

Split Rock – 6.2 inches

Shawano – 6.0 inches

Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation – 5.7 inches

Angelica – 3.5 inches

WAUPACA COUNTY

Big Falls – 6.3 inches

Waupaca – 4.8 inches

Clintonville – 4.0 inches

WAUSHARA COUNTY

Hancock – 3.0 inches

Berlin – 2.0 inches

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Neenah – 2.9 inches

Oshkosh (north) – 2.3 inches

Oshkosh – 2.0 inches

Omro 1.5 inches