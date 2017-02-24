State high school basketball scores: February 24

Girls’ scores are listed by division and sectional then alphabetically by winner. Boys’ scores are listed alphabetically by winner.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Sectional 1
Regional First Round
Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33
Hudson 68, Superior 31
Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45
Division 1 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Arrowhead 68, Hartford Union 44
Bay Port 76, Waukesha South 53
De Pere 59, Green Bay Preble 44
Germantown 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Hamilton 54, Menomonee Falls 37
Homestead 54, Fond du Lac 49
Kimberly 38, Kettle Moraine 36
Sheboygan North 50, Waukesha West 46
Division 1 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Badger 60, Watertown 46
Madison East 46, Madison Memorial 41
Middleton 67, Madison La Follette 35
Mukwonago 60, Kenosha Bradford 46
Muskego 49, Janesville Craig 30
Oconomowoc 47, Kenosha Tremper 44
Sun Prairie 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 29
Verona Area 53, Janesville Parker 50, OT
Division 1 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Central 76, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 35
Brookfield East 61, Milwaukee Riverside University 52
Divine Savior 57, Racine Case 33
Franklin 54, Racine Park 49
Milwaukee King 74, West Allis Central 37
Milwaukee Vincent 62, Racine Horlick 57
Oak Creek 74, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 14
West Allis Nathan Hale 53, Greenfield 31
Division 2 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Onalaska 56, La Crosse Central 35
Division 2 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Beaver Dam 85, Port Washington 46
Cedarburg 58, West Bend West 54
Green Bay Southwest 61, Luxemburg-Casco 57
Notre Dame 57, Pulaski 43
Plymouth 59, Kewaskum 40
Seymour 58, Ashwaubenon 45
Slinger 42, Grafton 30
West De Pere 64, Kaukauna 21
Division 2 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Milton 54, Burlington 50
Waunakee 52, Mount Horeb 48
Division 2 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Cudahy 61, Whitnall 17
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Catholic Memorial 25
New Berlin West 56, Waukesha North 30
Pewaukee 74, South Milwaukee 43
Pius XI Catholic 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Shorewood 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 28
Wauwatosa East 76, Milw. Washington 57
Whitefish Bay 56, Wauwatosa West 40
Division 3 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Hayward 72, Osceola 29
Northwestern 49, Amery 37
Somerset 65, Prescott 35
Division 3 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Little Chute 45
Valders 42, Sheboygan Falls 33
Wrightstown 73, Denmark 48
Division 3 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
DeForest 69, Monona Grove 57
Edgerton 61, Big Foot 41
Edgewood 75, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Marshall 76, Clinton 51
McFarland 58, Waterford 45
Monroe 66, Oregon 49
Stoughton 70, Baraboo 38
Union Grove 76, Delavan-Darien 47
Whitewater 64, Brodhead 33
Wilmot Union 56, Jefferson 49
Division 3 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Academy 68, Saint Thomas More 60
Dominican 82, University School of Milwaukee 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45, Milwaukee School of Languages 32
Lomira 52, Mayville 49
Martin Luther 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 25
North Fond du Lac 53, Winneconne 44
Waupun 64, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Division 4 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32
Division 4 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Manitowoc Lutheran 67, St. Mary Catholic 41
Mishicot 74, Manawa 49
Reedsville 49, Algoma 35
Division 4 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Cuba City 49, Cambridge 38
Darlington 83, Belleville 65
Mineral Point 68, Waterloo 47
Division 4 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Howards Grove 60, Horicon 25
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Hope Christian 27
Laconia 44, Markesan 36
Lake Country Lutheran 66, Milwaukee Golda Meir 60
Lourdes Academy 65, Kohler 23
Racine Lutheran 60, The Prairie School 46
Shoreland Lutheran 46, Kenosha Christian Life 29
St. Marys Springs 69, Ozaukee 51
Division 5 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Bayfield 71, Siren 60
Clayton 65, Prairie Farm 28
Luck 38, Northwood 25
Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52
South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51
Division 5 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Tri-County 67, Almond-Bancroft 35
Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Benton 37, River Ridge 29
Riverdale 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 43
Shullsburg 59, Potosi 43
Division 5 Secton 4
Regional Second Round
Barneveld 52, Juda 34
Black Hawk 57, Argyle 22
Fall River 69, Oakfield 51
Hilbert 67, Heritage Christian 54
Living Word Lutheran 61, Williams Bay 34
Milwaukee Academy of Science 70, Catholic Central 56
Rio 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 50
Sheboygan Lutheran 48, Hustisford 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Lincoln vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 25.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Destiny 63, East Troy 61
Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Germantown 61
Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee King 62
Milw. Washington 104, Milwaukee Hamilton 93
Milwaukee Juneau 72, Milwaukee Arts 60
Milwaukee Marshall 76, Milwaukee Madison 31
Milwaukee North 66, Milwaukee South 65
Milwaukee Pulaski 81, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75
Milwaukee Riverside University 76, Milwaukee Vincent 65
Random Lake 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 29
Sheboygan County Christian 65, Mishicot 34