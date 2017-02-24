State high school basketball scores: February 24

Basketball graphic

Girls’ scores are listed by division and sectional then alphabetically by winner. Boys’ scores are listed alphabetically by winner.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Sectional 1
Regional First Round
Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

Hudson 68, Superior 31

Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

Division 1 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Arrowhead 68, Hartford Union 44

Bay Port 76, Waukesha South 53

De Pere 59, Green Bay Preble 44

Germantown 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Hamilton 54, Menomonee Falls 37

Homestead 54, Fond du Lac 49

Kimberly 38, Kettle Moraine 36

Sheboygan North 50, Waukesha West 46

Division 1 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Badger 60, Watertown 46

Madison East 46, Madison Memorial 41

Middleton 67, Madison La Follette 35

Mukwonago 60, Kenosha Bradford 46

Muskego 49, Janesville Craig 30

Oconomowoc 47, Kenosha Tremper 44

Sun Prairie 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 29

Verona Area 53, Janesville Parker 50, OT

Division 1 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Central 76, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 35

Brookfield East 61, Milwaukee Riverside University 52

Divine Savior 57, Racine Case 33

Franklin 54, Racine Park 49

Milwaukee King 74, West Allis Central 37

Milwaukee Vincent 62, Racine Horlick 57

Oak Creek 74, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 14

West Allis Nathan Hale 53, Greenfield 31

Division 2 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Onalaska 56, La Crosse Central 35

Division 2 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Beaver Dam 85, Port Washington 46

Cedarburg 58, West Bend West 54

Green Bay Southwest 61, Luxemburg-Casco 57

Notre Dame 57, Pulaski 43

Plymouth 59, Kewaskum 40

Seymour 58, Ashwaubenon 45

Slinger 42, Grafton 30

West De Pere 64, Kaukauna 21

Division 2 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Milton 54, Burlington 50

Waunakee 52, Mount Horeb 48

Division 2 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Cudahy 61, Whitnall 17

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Catholic Memorial 25

New Berlin West 56, Waukesha North 30

Pewaukee 74, South Milwaukee 43

Pius XI Catholic 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 33

Shorewood 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 28

Wauwatosa East 76, Milw. Washington 57

Whitefish Bay 56, Wauwatosa West 40

Division 3 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
Hayward 72, Osceola 29

Northwestern 49, Amery 37

Somerset 65, Prescott 35

Division 3 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Little Chute 45

Valders 42, Sheboygan Falls 33

Wrightstown 73, Denmark 48

Division 3 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
DeForest 69, Monona Grove 57

Edgerton 61, Big Foot 41

Edgewood 75, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Marshall 76, Clinton 51

McFarland 58, Waterford 45

Monroe 66, Oregon 49

Stoughton 70, Baraboo 38

Union Grove 76, Delavan-Darien 47

Whitewater 64, Brodhead 33

Wilmot Union 56, Jefferson 49

Division 3 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Academy 68, Saint Thomas More 60

Dominican 82, University School of Milwaukee 42

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45, Milwaukee School of Languages 32

Lomira 52, Mayville 49

Martin Luther 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 25

North Fond du Lac 53, Winneconne 44

Waupun 64, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Division 4 Sectional 1
Regional Second Round
St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

Division 4 Sectional 2
Regional Second Round
Manitowoc Lutheran 67, St. Mary Catholic 41

Mishicot 74, Manawa 49

Reedsville 49, Algoma 35

Division 4 Sectional 3
Regional Second Round
Cuba City 49, Cambridge 38

Darlington 83, Belleville 65

Mineral Point 68, Waterloo 47

Division 4 Sectional 4
Regional Second Round
Howards Grove 60, Horicon 25

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Hope Christian 27

Laconia 44, Markesan 36

Lake Country Lutheran 66, Milwaukee Golda Meir 60

Lourdes Academy 65, Kohler 23

Racine Lutheran 60, The Prairie School 46

Shoreland Lutheran 46, Kenosha Christian Life 29

St. Marys Springs 69, Ozaukee 51

Division 5 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Bayfield 71, Siren 60

Clayton 65, Prairie Farm 28

Luck 38, Northwood 25

Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

Division 5 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Tri-County 67, Almond-Bancroft 35

Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Benton 37, River Ridge 29

Riverdale 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 43

Shullsburg 59, Potosi 43

Division 5 Secton 4
Regional Second Round
Barneveld 52, Juda 34

Black Hawk 57, Argyle 22

Fall River 69, Oakfield 51

Hilbert 67, Heritage Christian 54

Living Word Lutheran 61, Williams Bay 34

Milwaukee Academy of Science 70, Catholic Central 56

Rio 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 50

Sheboygan Lutheran 48, Hustisford 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Lincoln vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Feb 25.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Destiny 63, East Troy 61

Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Germantown 61

Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee King 62

Milw. Washington 104, Milwaukee Hamilton 93

Milwaukee Juneau 72, Milwaukee Arts 60

Milwaukee Marshall 76, Milwaukee Madison 31

Milwaukee North 66, Milwaukee South 65

Milwaukee Pulaski 81, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75

Milwaukee Riverside University 76, Milwaukee Vincent 65

Random Lake 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 29

Sheboygan County Christian 65, Mishicot 34

