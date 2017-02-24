Thunder snow and lightning, very enlightning

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – You just have to love Wisconsin weather. One day, we’re breaking high temperature records. The next thing you know, we’re getting snow, sleet, ice, and lightning!

Action 2 News has received numerous reports of thunder snow and lightning Friday morning.

Jackie Disch of Grand Chute shared this video with us on Twitter. You’ll see lightning and hear thunder at about :25 seconds in.

We’ve received reports of thunder snow and lightning in Green Bay, Neenah, Appleton, Hortonville, Waupaca, and Seymour, to name a few.

@WBAY some impressive flashes of lightning followed by downpour of freezing rain on hey 76 west of Neenah ⛈ — Wade Peitersen (@WPeitersen) February 24, 2017

@SteveBeylonWBAY lots of lightning while snow blowing. Heavy rain now. — Rob Verhagen (@Robcv62) February 24, 2017

@WBAY Thundersnow and lightning very very frightening🎶. Lightning was extremely bright, some thunder & 🌧 in Greenville. — Hilary (@seashell_93) February 24, 2017

@SteveBeylonWBAY @WBAY Thunder and lighting in the Schmitt Park area of Green Bay now have heavy sleet — pkarm (@pkarm56) February 24, 2017

Over on our Facebook page, viewers shared their reports:

“Snowing & blowing & flashes of lightning going on here,” said Martie Attoe, who lives near Waupaca.

“Lightning and thunder seen West of Neenah (Town of Larsen),” said Amaro Lopez.

“We have snow, lightning and t hunder in Marion,” said Jill Pockat.”

“Lightning/thunder in Manawa @ 0530,” said Randy Bruns.

