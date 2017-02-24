Thunder snow and lightning, very enlightning

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – You just have to love Wisconsin weather. One day, we’re breaking high temperature records. The next thing you know, we’re getting snow, sleet, ice, and lightning!
Action 2 News has received numerous reports of thunder snow and lightning Friday morning.
Jackie Disch of Grand Chute shared this video with us on Twitter. You’ll see lightning and hear thunder at about :25 seconds in.
SHARE YOUR VIDEO VIA REPORT IT: http://wbay.com/reportit/
We’ve received reports of thunder snow and lightning in Green Bay, Neenah, Appleton, Hortonville, Waupaca, and Seymour, to name a few.
Over on our Facebook page, viewers shared their reports:
“Snowing & blowing & flashes of lightning going on here,” said Martie Attoe, who lives near Waupaca.
“Lightning and thunder seen West of Neenah (Town of Larsen),” said Amaro Lopez.
“We have snow, lightning and t hunder in Marion,” said Jill Pockat.”
“Lightning/thunder in Manawa @ 0530,” said Randy Bruns.
“Thunder and lightning pretty good in Seymour,” said Linda Peters.