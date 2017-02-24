WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at CPAC

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will find a much more receptive crowd at the nation’s largest gathering of conservative activists than when he first addressed the group six years ago.

White House strategist Steve Bannon says Trump’s speech Friday to the Conservative Political Action Congress will be one of appreciation.

Trump’s CPAC debut bore little resemblance to the mega-rallies of his 2016 presidential campaign, although many of the themes were similar. He read from papers on a lectern. He appeared to eye the crowd nervously.

No one cheered when he said he might run for president.

The chairman of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, says Trump is the first president since Ronald Reagan to address the group during his first year in office. Schlapp says that’s a sign of respect.