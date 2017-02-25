Another successful ‘Dancing with our Stars’ Red Cross fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Saturday, February 25TH marked the 9th Annual Dancing with Our Stars event at the KI Convention Center, benefiting the American Red Cross of Northeast Wisconsin.

The local event takes a page out of ABC’s popular “Dancing with the Stars” show with generating interest and excitement. WBAY continues to be a proud sponsor of “Dancing with Our Stars” and a number of our on-air personalities have competed over the years. Tammy Elliott and Cami Rapson emceed the event.

This year, Action 2 News Fox Valley Bureau Chief and reporter Emily Matesic—and other local celebrities—spent countless hours on the dance floor in preparation for this one night.

“I remember dancing in the kitchen as a kid at a very young age. My parents grew up in the 50’s/60’s so Motown was often playing in our house,” says Matestic. “Thirty-nine years later, my parents continue to dance and I still love dancing with my dad!”

Matesic and her fiancee Adam Rockman are dubbed “Team E-Rock.” Rockman is an ICU Registered Nurse with Bellin Health. “I’m supporting the American Red Cross because it always seems to be the first one in and the last one out to any tragedy or disaster,” Rockman says. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a small local fire or a national emergency; the Red Cross is always there.”

While dancing is the showcase, fundraising is the heartbeat for the Red Cross event. and it all stays local to help with disaster relief and other programs. This year on donations alone, Crowdrise.com shows at least $108,000 has been raised.