Destination Imagination teaches students life-long lessons

ASHWAUBENON, Wis (WBAY) — Students across the greater Brown County area came together at Ashwaubenon High School today, for the Green Bay Regional Destination Imagination Competition. Students from kindergarten through high school were invited to compete in a variety of team building events, in categories form fine arts all the way to science.

“It’s a program that teaches kids how to come up with solutions to an assigned challenge,” says Theresa Shuck, the Regional Director of Destination Imagination Green Bay.

Students of all ages participate in the Destination Imagination tournament, a program that works to strengthen life skills like problem solving and team work.

“The kids have to come up with all the ideas,” says Shuck. “All of the building, all of the creating, all on their own, without the assistance of adults.”

For some, like Lin Persick, it’s a family affair. “Both my grandson and grand daughter are on this team,” says Persick, who has been involved in Destination Imagination for the past 30 years. She has coached her children, and now is co-coaching her grandchildren with one of her daughters.

“It’s been a lot of fun watching my son and my niece participate in the same activities I participated in when I was a kid,” says Kim Dziatkewich, Perick’s daughter and co-coach. “Especially with the leadership of my mom, because we had done it for so long together when I was younger.”

Others have been working together for nearly a decade, each playing an important role within their team.

“I’m the comedic relief,” says Dawson Baudhuin, a competitor from Preble High School. “I’m the one they dress up and make look dumb,” he jokes.

All comedy aside, contestants say Destination Imagination provides them with life-long lessons.

“Every challenge is different. You could go watch every single one of these performances, and they’re al going to be different, even though you’re doing the same challenge,” says Alexia Kane, a competitor from Preble High School. “So just knowing they’re all that there isn’t just one way to do something has helped me tremendously.”

To see today’s tournament results, click here.