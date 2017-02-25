Developing: House catches fire in Bellevue

Bellevue, Wis. (WBAY) – Firefighters tackled a house fire in Bellevue Saturday morning. The fire broke out early in the morning on the 3100 block of Warm Springs Drive.

Bellevue Fire and Rescue first responded to calls of a chimney fire. Officials say when they first showed up on scene, part of the first floor had already collapsed.

Crews also said they had trouble battling the fire when they initially arrived.

