Girls basketball regional semifinals, finals results

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1
Regional semifinals
Appleton West 53, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49
Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61
Regional Finals
Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47
Brookfield Central 45, Brookfield East 43
Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42
D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31
De Pere 71, Homestead 49
Divine Savior 49, Franklin 46
Germantown 73, Kimberly 70
Hamilton 38, Bay Port 37
Madison East 69, Watertown 52
Middleton 63, Verona Area 53
Milwaukee King 77, Milwaukee Vincent 54
Mukwonago 49, Oconomowoc 37
Division 2
Regional semifinals
Lakeland 65, Mosinee 47
Merrill 43, Medford Area 34
Regional finals
Beaver Dam 67, Slinger 46
Cedarburg 62, Plymouth 44
Cudahy 58, New Berlin West 55
Menomonie 56, Holmen 55
Milton 70, Union Grove 60
Monroe 60, DeForest 38
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Pewaukee 53
Onalaska 61, Rice Lake 58
Seymour 53, Green Bay Southwest 51
Shorewood 49, Pius XI Catholic 40
Stoughton 68, Waunakee 40
Wauwatosa East 43, Whitefish Bay 35
West De Pere 55, Notre Dame 44
Wilmot Union 64, McFarland 58
Division 3
Regional semifinals
Amherst 64, Northland Pines 43
Columbus 50, Poynette 35
Elk Mound 53, Arcadia 39
Freedom 80, Oconto 34
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49, Black River Falls 30
Kewaunee 55, Oostburg 36
Platteville 63, River Valley 46
Richland Center 89, Nekoosa 49
Southern Door 47, Kiel 41
Wautoma 65, Dodgeville 51
Westby 53, West Salem 42
Wisconsin Dells 56, Lodi 53
Xavier 60, Peshtigo 59
Regional finals
Brookfield Academy 57, Dominican 54
Edgewood 69, Edgerton 31
Hayward 38, Northwestern 35
Martin Luther 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 43
Somerset 58, Saint Croix Central 43
Waupun 54, Lomira 42
Whitewater 52, Marshall 33
Division 4
Regional semifinals
Aquinas 83, Fennimore 22
Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38
Cochrane-Fountain City 65, Necedah 32
Colby 68, Washburn 65
Colfax 63, Mondovi 36
Durand 63, Spring Valley 20
Grantsburg 47, Abbotsford 34
Marathon 63, Crivitz 37
Melrose-Mindoro 76, Boscobel 43
Neillsville 45, Edgar 39
Osseo-Fairchild 47, Boyceville 41
Pardeeville 52, Brookwood 49
Regis 53, Fall Creek 34
Shiocton 57, Gibraltar 44
Stratford 47, Bonduel 24
Wisconsin Heights 59, Lancaster 48
Regional finals
Howards Grove 50, Laconia 47
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Lake Country Lutheran 43
Manitowoc Lutheran 48, Mishicot 45
Mineral Point 64, Cuba City 59
Racine Lutheran 63, Shoreland Lutheran 41
St. Marys Springs 58, Lourdes Academy 56
Division 5
Regional semifinals
Augusta 48, Independence 36
Blair-Taylor 65, Cashton 53
Elcho 72, Gresham Community 51
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Gillett 49
Hillsboro 47, Lincoln 34
Prentice 54, Owen-Withee 44
Seneca 59, Belmont 46
Three Lakes 59, Niagara 44
Wausaukee 51, Suring 35
Wild Rose 57, Assumption 53
Regional finals
Barneveld 72, Rio 60
Fall River 67, Black Hawk 62, OT
Hilbert 55, Living Word Lutheran 49
Loyal 55, Newman Catholic 41
McDonell Central 47, Flambeau 45
Mercer 70, Bayfield 63
Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Sheboygan Lutheran 65
Shullsburg 55, Benton 40
South Shore 37, Luck 33