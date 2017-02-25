Large ice shove hits Fond Du Lac Yacht Club building

Fond Du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fond Du Lac Yacht Club off the coast of Lake Winnebago was forced to close for part of Saturday morning after an ice shove hit the building.

The club, which is near Lakeside Park, posted photos to its website overnight Friday into Saturday.

On the post it stated: “: At this point, it looks as if the building will be closed for part (if not most) of Saturday. We currently do not have water, gas, or power and will not likely have that until sometime tomorrow depending on when clean-up crews are done. All member door access cards have been deactivated and you will not have access until everything has been restored. Once the heavy equipment has been cleared and we can get all the utilities back on, we will post and send an email informing you of the reopening.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the club was back open and water/power was restored. A club employee stated the ice that hit the building reached as far as 30 feet high.

The club said the ice is now being kept away, and a shift in winds was later in their favor.