Large ice shove hits Fond Du Lac Yacht Club building

The club has since reopened and is operational.

aisha-morales-250 By Published: Updated:

16836551_1375284095826887_4544823618915890462_o

Fond Du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fond Du Lac Yacht Club off the coast of Lake Winnebago was forced to close for part of Saturday morning after an ice shove hit the building.

The club, which is near Lakeside Park, posted photos to its website overnight Friday into Saturday.

16729068_1375284169160213_1143699473201637154_n

On the post it stated: “: At this point, it looks as if the building will be closed for part (if not most) of Saturday. We currently do not have water, gas, or power and will not likely have that until sometime tomorrow depending on when clean-up crews are done. All member door access cards have been deactivated and you will not have access until everything has been restored. Once the heavy equipment has been cleared and we can get all the utilities back on, we will post and send an email informing you of the reopening.”

16991991_1375348039153826_4965504770500779918_o

As of Saturday afternoon, the club was back open and water/power was restored. A club employee stated the ice that hit the building reached as far as 30 feet high.

 

The club said the ice is now being kept away, and a shift in winds was later in their favor.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s