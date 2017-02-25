Man breaks into Scheels overnight using a blow torch, steals three guns, sets off security alarm

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – A 21-year-old man from Manawa attempted to rob Scheels of three long guns around midnight Saturday morning—carrying a blow torch, and breaking in through a ceiling window on top of the Fox River Mall. The man was disguised.

The Grand Chute Police Department says he set off the motion detector in Scheels. Once police got there, he tried to run away, was caught, tried to run again—but police caught him and they got the guns, too.

The alleged thief is now in the Outagamie County Jail. Officers expect him to be charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, escape and resisting arrest.

