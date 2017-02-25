Trump says he won’t attend White House Correspondents Dinner

Andrea Hay By Published:
president-trump-oath-of-office

(ABC NEWS) – President Trump will not attend this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, he announced on twitter Saturday.

“Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” the commander-in-chief added.

The dinner, sponsored by the White House Correspondents Association and attended by a mix of A-list celebrities and Washington media, generally includes a comedian roast, plus a humorous address by the president.

Trump has been skewered in years past.

At his last correspondents dinner, in May 2016, Obama took aim at then-candidate Trump, saying: “I’m a little hurt that he’s not here tonight. It’s surprising. You got a room full of reporters, celebrities, cameras, and he says no.”

“I hope you all are proud of yourselves. The guy wanted to give his hotel business a boost and now we’re praying that Cleveland makes it through July,” Obama added, in reference to the site of the Republican National Convention last summer.

