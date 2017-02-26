10 best Oscar-winning songs of all time

The category only covers the songwriters who compose the musical piece for the film. The performers are only credited if they contribute to the music, lyrics or both.

Before we celebrate the Oscars, here’s a look at some of our favorite Oscar-winning songs of all time:

1. “Over the Rainbow,” The Wizard of Oz, 1939

2. “Fame,” Fame, 1980

3. “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” Flashdance, 1983

4. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” Dirty Dancing, 1987

5. “Under the Sea,” The Little Mermaid, 1989

6. “My Heart Will Go On,” Titanic, 1997

7. “Lose Yourself,” 8 Mile, 2002

8. “Jai Ho,” Slumdog Millionaire, 2006

9. “Skyfall,” Skyfall, 2012

10. “Let It Go,” Frozen, 2013