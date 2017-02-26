10 best Oscar-winning songs of all time

HOLLYWOOD, Cal. (ABC NEWS) – The 89th Annual Academy Awards will kick off Sunday, when the brightest of Hollywood will be recognized with golden statuettes across a variety of categories. This year, music from the films “Trolls,” “La La Land,” “Jim: The James Foley Story” and “Moana” are nominated in the Best Original Song category.

The category only covers the songwriters who compose the musical piece for the film. The performers are only credited if they contribute to the music, lyrics or both.

Before we celebrate the Oscars, here’s a look at some of our favorite Oscar-winning songs of all time:

1. “Over the Rainbow,” The Wizard of Oz, 1939

2. “Fame,” Fame, 1980

3. “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” Flashdance, 1983

4. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” Dirty Dancing, 1987

5. “Under the Sea,” The Little Mermaid, 1989

6. “My Heart Will Go On,” Titanic, 1997

7. “Lose Yourself,” 8 Mile, 2002

8. “Jai Ho,” Slumdog Millionaire, 2006

9. “Skyfall,” Skyfall, 2012

10. “Let It Go,” Frozen, 2013

