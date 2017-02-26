2017 Oscars swag bags worth $100,000, come with hefty tax

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (ABC NEWS) – The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday, and the top 25 nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel will be given swag bags worth around $100,000 each.

The 2017 Oscars gift bag has been provided by Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing firm Distinctive Assets.

The 2016 bag was worth a staggering $232,000.

This year’s most expensive gifts include a five-night vacation to Hawaiian resort Kōloa Landing ($1,150 a night), a week-long getaway at California spa Golden Door ($8,850), a three-night stay at Italy’s Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como ($1,400 a night) and a three-night stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento ($700 a night).

Some of the smaller items include:

– SweetCheeks cellulite massage mat – $99

– CPR Anytime kit – $38.50

– Oomi smart home starter kit – $599

– Crayola crayons customized set – $24.99

– Elvie pelvic floor exercise tracker – $199

But the swag bags aren’t completely free – celebs must pay taxes on their contents, according to an agreement made between the IRS and the Academy in 2006.

“For any gift [from a business] that’s valued at $600 or more, you’re supposed to get a 1099-MISC,” Len Hayduchok, president of Dedicated Financial Services, told US News earlier this month. “If you have a gift that’s valued at $100,000 and you’re in a 33 percent tax bracket, that’s costing you $33,000. If it’s worth $33,000 to you, then you’d keep it.”

How can attendees avoid the hefty tax? They can donate the bags to charity, keep a few products or trips and donate the rest, or refuse to take the bags. In 2006, actor George Clooney raised more than $45,000 by auctioning off his swag bag for United Way.