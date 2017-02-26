7-year-old raises money to help save lives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY ) – The Frain family has turned a potential tragedy into years of raising money to help save lives.

Their daughter Morgan had a brush with death in the Lambeau Field Atrium when she was 3-years-old. She was having fun with her family when in an instant she was fighting for her young life.

“I just fell and collapsed and then my heart stopped beating,” says Morgan, now 7-years-old.

She suffered a cardiac arrest. Her parents immediately began administering CPR on their daughter. A Packers staff member also jumped into action, rushing to Morgan’s side with an automated external defibrillator – or AED – and used it to bring her back to life.

“They helped me out get my heart back,” Morgan said. “If a person’s heart stops they should have the AED nearby.”

That belief has turned into her family’s passion. They have spent the last five years raising money for Project ADAM, an organization founded by Joe Lemel in honor of his late son Adam.

Adam died 18 years ago while playing in his high school basketball game. Adam collapsed when his heart stopped. Joe was just feet away, watching as his son’s life faded away.

There was no AED nearby. Lemel believes an AED could have saved his son’s life.

Shortly after his son’s death, Lemel founded Project ADAM to help fund CPR and AED training in schools, as well as provide schools with the life-saving tool. He points to Morgan’s story as proof of the importance of AEDs.

“If you look at Morgan, you can’t deny the need for what we’re doing, what’s being supported here today,” Lemel said.

Morgan’s mother, Susan, is grateful to have her daughter today.

“The fact is that 5 years ago could have been the very last day we had with our daughter,” she said. “If it weren’t for knowing CPR and having an AED, she would not be with us.”

The Frain family created the Celebrate Life Foundation in 2013 after Morgan’s scare. Saturday the family hosted “A Frozen Winter Carnival,” the name of the 2017 Celebrate Life Event & Fundraiser.

“I’m hoping people don’t fall down and collapse and have a heart problem like I did,” Morgan told Action 2 News.

Susan wants to make sure teachers and staff at Green Bay area schools are prepared should that happen to a student.

“Every [laugh], every tear, every hug, every kiss we’d had over the past five years has been a gift that we almost didn’t have,” Susan said.

In five years, the Celebrate Life Foundation has raised more than $10,000 for Project ADAM.

“This is what I hoped I’d live to see, and now I’m living it,” Lemel said, speaking of the efforts made by groups from all parts of the country in his son’s honor.