Get ready for the 89th Academy Awards tonight

Los Angeles, California (WBAY) – Tonight is the night!

Hollywood’s prepping for their biggest night of the year. This year’s stars will converge on Tinseltown to see Jimmy Kimmel host this year’s 89th Academy Awards.

Fans across the world watch on as their favorite movies take home (or don’t) that golden statue.

One of the season’s most buzzing films is “La La Land” and it is nominated for 14 Academy Awards. Only two other movies have done that in the past, “Titanic”, winning 11, and All About Eve” which won 6 Oscars.

However, many other films look to take home the Oscar in a variety of different categories.

So who will win big?

You can find out by watching the Oscars tonight, Sunday February 26, 2017.

