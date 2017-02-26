Green Bay women clinch 19th straight conference title, beating NKU 74-37

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Stepping up to the challenge once again, the Green Bay women’s basketball team clinched at least a share of the Horizon League Regular Season Title on Sunday evening, extending its already unparalleled streak to 19-consecutive conference championships after defeating Northern Kentucky, 74-37.

It was clear early on that Green Bay wasn’t going to leave anything to chance in its regular-season finale, opening the game up with an 18-0 run after forcing 11 turnovers to lead 20-2 after the first quarter of play.

The Phoenix offense continued to roll in the second quarter when baskets from Jessica Lindstrom, Allie LeClaire, Madison Wolf and Caitlyn Hibner helped Green Bay get off to a 15-8 run to lead things 35-10 with just over two minutes remaining in the half.

Green Bay took a 41-15 lead – its second largest of the season – to the locker room after forcing 16 Norse turnovers in the opening half. The Phoenix defense only allowed 15 shot attempts from Northern Kentucky in the first half compared to its own 26 first-half attempts.

Green Bay cruised to its 19th-consecutive conference championship in the second half, having already scored the game-winning basket after a LeClaire three-pointer with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter.

The Norse were never able to find the key to unlocking the Phoenix defense and were held to 13-of-41 (31.7%) from the field, while the Phoenix finished 29-of-50 (58.0%) for its third-highest shooting percentage this season.

Although Green Bay was outscored 15-13 in the final quarter of play, it didn’t stop the Phoenix from claiming a dominant 74-37 victory in its regular-season finale.

Lindstrom led the Phoenix with 14 points on the afternoon while going 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. The junior also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and handed out two assists in 21 minutes. LeClaire joined Lindstrom in double figures, scoring 10 points in 21 minutes and doling out a trio of assists.

Mehryn Kraker finished with nine points on the afternoon and went 4-of-6 from the field with four assists in 22 minutes. Caitlyn Hibner, Madison Wolf and Laken James added eight points apiece for the Phoenix.

Green Bay will now ready itself for the Horizon League Tournament in Detroit, Mich., with its first action coming on Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. (CT) as the No. 1 seed against the winner of Valparaiso/Youngstown State. To view the complete bracket, click here.