Kenosha man dies following a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

SAINT GERMAIN, Wis. (WBAY) – A snowmobile crash in north-central Wisconsin has left a Kenosha man dead and another man hurt.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says the snowmobile struck a utility pole just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The snowmobile driver, 62-year-old Jeffrey Schultz, of Kenosha, died at the scene. His passenger, a 43-year-old Saint Germain man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to the Department of Natural Resource records, this is the 15th deadly snowmobile crash in Wisconsin during the 2016-2017 season. Nine riders died during the entire 2015-2016 season.