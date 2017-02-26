Police: Father points gun at son during argument

Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) – A verbal argument between a father and son ends with the father pointing a gun at his son.

The Menasha Police Department said it was called out to the 900 block of Grove Street to investigate the disturbance just after 1:30 a.m on Sunday.

Police say the argument between the father and the 33-year-old son was over living arrangements, and said alcohol was a contributing factor in the argument. According to police, the father and son live together.

The father, police said, never fired the gun at his son, only pointed it in his direction. The father is a 56-year-old Menasha man who was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety while being Armed with a Firearm Under the Influence, and Disorderly Conduct.

The victim, the son, was able to leave the home before speaking to officers.