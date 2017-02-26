President Trump, first lady host governors for dinner at White House

(ABC NEWS) – While Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for the Oscars tonight, the president and first lady hosted a night of glamor of their own. But instead of movie stars, the guests at the White House tonight were the nation’s governors.

It’s an annual tradition for the president to invite the nation’s governors to the White House for a dinner. Tonight’s Governor’s Ball was a first for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in acting as host and hostess of the White House for a gala-style event.

“I hear this is a record number of governors, 46 and that’s the highest that have ever showed up for this evening,” the commander-in-chief said during his toast.

The theme of the dinner was “Spring’s Renewal,” with the first lady noting in a statement that “the scents of jasmine and roses fill the air as we give thanks for this great Nation and the glory of renewal.”

The first lady also says the night will be an opportunity to leave political labels behind and unite.

“I am proud to invite all the governors to the White House for this important annual event,” the first lady also said. “Tonight, we come together as one Nation, leaving political labels and partisan interests behind.”

However, President Trump did briefly tout the accomplishments of his young presidency — highlighting border security:

“I can say that after four weeks, it’s been a lot of fun accomplished but we’ve accomplished almost everything we’ve started out to accomplish — the borders are stricter, tighter,” he said, complimenting Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly’s work.

He also teased the group’s upcoming discussion of former President Obama’s signature legislative achievement, the Affordable Care Act.

“Tomorrow we’re going to meet and we’re going discuss things like perhaps healthcare will come up, perhaps and I think we’ve made a lot of progress on that and we’re going to have a speech Tuesday night and we’re going to be speaking very specifically about a very complicated subject,” the Trump said. “We’re going to have it fixed, and we’re going to repeal and replace, and I think you’re going to see something very special.”